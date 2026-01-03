BJP–NCP war of words intensifies ahead of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls

MUMBAI: The political temperature has risen in Maharashtra after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged corruption in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, triggering a sharp exchange of words between the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have emerged as key political battlegrounds, with the BJP striving to retain control of the civic bodies while Ajit Pawar is making concerted efforts to reclaim the NCP’s traditional strongholds.
Earlier, Ajit Pawar alleged that during the BJP’s tenure in Pimpri Chinchwad, large-scale corruption had taken place through the escalation of work orders. He also hit back at the BJP over the irrigation scam allegations previously levelled against him, remarking, “Those who accused me of the irrigation scam are today sharing power with me in the state.”
Reacting strongly, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan warned Ajit Pawar against making such allegations. “He should not force us to open our mouths, otherwise many things will come out in the public domain,” Chavan said, expressing displeasure over the corruption charges. He added that he had earlier cautioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about including Ajit Pawar in the Mahayuti alliance. “Today it has proved to be a wrong step. He is now levelling serious allegations against the BJP,” Chavan said.
Responding to the remarks, NCP state spokesperson Suraj Chavan said BJP leaders should first examine the election affidavits of their own candidates contesting the civic polls. “Those affidavits will reveal how many candidates have serious criminal backgrounds, yet were nominated by the BJP, and why,” he said.
Senior BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he was surprised by Ajit Pawar’s aggressive stance, given that both parties are part of the ruling alliance at the state and Centre. He pointed out that Mahayuti leaders had agreed not to make allegations against one another during the civic election campaign. “We will hold another meeting of Mahayuti leaders to discuss the Ajit Pawar issue,” Bawankule said.
Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant sought to downplay the controversy, saying the party would not criticise the BJP for the work carried out by Ajit Pawar.
A political observer said the war of words between the BJP and the NCP is likely to intensify in the coming days, as both parties are keen to gain control of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. “These cities were long considered NCP bastions, but in recent years the BJP wrested control and has remained in power. The NCP now sees an opportunity to reclaim its ground in the upcoming municipal corporation elections,” the observer said.