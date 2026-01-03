BJP–NCP war of words intensifies ahead of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls

MUMBAI: The political temperature has risen in Maharashtra after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged corruption in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, triggering a sharp exchange of words between the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have emerged as key political battlegrounds, with the BJP striving to retain control of the civic bodies while Ajit Pawar is making concerted efforts to reclaim the NCP’s traditional strongholds.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar alleged that during the BJP’s tenure in Pimpri Chinchwad, large-scale corruption had taken place through the escalation of work orders. He also hit back at the BJP over the irrigation scam allegations previously levelled against him, remarking, “Those who accused me of the irrigation scam are today sharing power with me in the state.”