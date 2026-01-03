Complaint filed in Bihar court over derogatory remarks by Uttarakhand minister's husband

PATNA: A complaint has been filed against Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya’s husband Giridhari Lal Sahu for making derogatory remarks against women at a public meeting in Uttarakhand recently.
The complaint has been filed in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Muzaffarpur (West), by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.
In the complaint, Ojha accused Sahu of degrading the dignity of women and hurting their sentiments by making objectionable comments.
The court has listed the complaint for hearing on Monday.
Speaking at a public event in Uttarakhand’s Almora earlier this week, Giridhari Lal Sahu, allegedly said that “girls are sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in Bihar”.
A day earlier Bihar state women commission (BSWC) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, asking the latter to initiate action against Sahu, husband of minister for women empowerment and child development, Rekha Arya.
“Sahu’s statement has deeply hurt the sentiments of women in Bihar and they feel insulted,” BSWC chairperson Apsara told the media on Friday.
Terming the incident as ‘unfortunate’, BSWC chairperson said that if satisfactory action was not taken against Sahu for the offence, the commission would take legal recourse against him.
Apart from BSWC, leaders cutting across party lines condemned the controversial statement of Sahu. BJP’s Bihar unit has sought an apology from Sahu for disrespecting women of the state.
Opposition parties, including RJD and Congress, also expressed their displeasure over Sahu’s statement and demanded action against him. Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is abroad, also attacked BJP on the issue through his social media post.
A video of Sahu making the comments at the event has also gone viral on social media. In the conversation, he was trying to persuade some young BJP members, present in the audience, to get married at the “right time”.
“You are young now, when are you getting married? In old age? If you’re unable to get married ... we will bring a girl for you from Bihar. There, you get girls for Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000,” said Sahu.
Sahu later released a video explaining his point of view. He alleged that his words were misrepresented and blamed the Opposition for distorting his statement.
“I was just talking about marriage of some of my friends ... Congress leaders have twisted that discussion and presented it in the media in a completely distorted way. I deeply respect women and can never talk bad for them,” Sahu said.