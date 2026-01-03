Complaint filed in Bihar court over derogatory remarks by Uttarakhand minister's husband

PATNA: A complaint has been filed against Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya’s husband Giridhari Lal Sahu for making derogatory remarks against women at a public meeting in Uttarakhand recently.

The complaint has been filed in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Muzaffarpur (West), by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

In the complaint, Ojha accused Sahu of degrading the dignity of women and hurting their sentiments by making objectionable comments.

The court has listed the complaint for hearing on Monday.

Speaking at a public event in Uttarakhand’s Almora earlier this week, Giridhari Lal Sahu, allegedly said that “girls are sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in Bihar”.