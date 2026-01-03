ED files chargesheet in Rs 145-crore sand smuggling scam in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with the alleged sand smuggling scam.

The chargesheet names 18 accused, including a businessman, and is supported by around 4,700 pages of documents in the alleged Rs 145-crore scam.

In addition to the 18 individuals, the ED has also cited the involvement of 14 organisations in the case. According to the chargesheet, the agency conducted phased raids across various locations in the state as part of its crackdown.

The businessman was arrested from the Bally area of Howrah district following extensive searches carried out by the central agency during a raid in November 2025. ED sources said the accused was allegedly involved in multiple corruption cases amounting to around Rs 78 crore.

He was the first person arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged sand smuggling scam in the state. After taking him into custody, the agency intensified its investigation and conducted raids at several locations, including Bally, Salt Lake, and Behala, following his interrogation.

Sources further stated that investigators suspect a portion of the funds was transferred abroad through hawala channels. The probe has been conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).