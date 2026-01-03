Election Commission seeks reports on alleged coercion in unopposed civic poll wins

MUMBAI: Following allegations that coercive methods were used by the ruling parties to secure unopposed victories in civic body elections, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has sought detailed reports from the respective district collectors on the matter.

In the elections to 29 municipal corporations, as many as 70 candidates from ruling parties were elected unopposed. Of these, 44 candidates belong to the BJP, 22 to the Shiv Sena, and two to the NCP. Notably, all unopposed candidates are from ruling parties, with none from the opposition.

The Election Commission has directed district collectors to submit reports on the allegations surrounding the withdrawal of nominations and unopposed elections. These reports will examine whether candidates were forced to withdraw through threats or inducements. The Commission has stated that appropriate action will be taken after reviewing the findings.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the developments, calling them a “betrayal of democracy”. He alleged that the people’s fundamental right to vote had been taken away through criminal acts such as offering large sums of money and threatening to reopen closed police cases against political opponents.