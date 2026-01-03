Engine fault delays Air India Delhi–San Francisco flight; 47 passengers denied boarding

NEW DELHI: It proved to be a trip to forget for 335 passengers booked on Air India flight AI 173, a Boeing 777 operating from Delhi to San Francisco, on Saturday.

Just before boarding at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers were informed by airline staff that an engine fault was being rectified and they would have to wait. An alternative aircraft was arranged about four hours later, but it could accommodate only 278 passengers due to a lower seating capacity, leaving 47 passengers stranded.

While most passengers were later accommodated on other flights, eight were unable to depart on Saturday and were scheduled to fly out only on Sunday, as no immediate alternatives were available from Delhi.

As expected, several passengers grew irate and distressed. An eyewitness told TNIE: “Some of them had connecting flights from San Francisco to other cities, which completely disrupted their travel plans. They surrounded the counter and demanded to be taken to their destination somehow.”

One passenger said, “It was a heartrending scene when 47 passengers were told there was no place for them on the replacement aircraft. A family had to leave behind their elderly parent because her luggage had already been offloaded. I was also desperate to reach San Francisco and was in tears.”

She added that this was her second consecutive unpleasant experience on the same route. “When I flew from San Francisco to here six weeks ago, our flight was diverted to Mongolia due to an issue mid-air. I resolved never to fly Air India again, but my return ticket had been booked long ago,” she said. The passenger returned home in India the same night, adding, “I left home at 6.30 am and was back by 8.30 pm without travelling anywhere.”

Among the 47 passengers denied boarding, some travelled to other Indian cities to catch onward flights to San Francisco. “One passenger went to Vienna, then Chicago, and finally to San Francisco. Imagine the stress and ordeal,” another passenger said.

Each of the 47 affected passengers was given compensation of ₹10,000 in the form of vouchers. “We also have the option of contacting the call centre to seek a cash refund,” a passenger added.