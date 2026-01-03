Kashmir’s higher reaches out of bounds for tourists

SRI NAGAR: Amid heightened security concerns, authorities have imposed a two-month ban on trekking, hiking, camping, and outdoor activities in the high-altitude and forest areas of Margan Top, Chauhar Nag, and Sinthan Top in south Kashmir, days after similar restrictions were imposed in Tangmarg in north Kashmir. The decision was taken after receiving security inputs from the police. An order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kulgam said that concerns were raised about forested areas under the Sub-Division Kokernag.

“In recent incidents, certain persons have attempted to cross police naka/check-points during late-night hours, thereby raising serious concerns relating to public safety. The unrestricted movement and activities like trekking, camping, hiking, and other outdoor pursuits in areas of Morgan Top, Chauhar Nag, and Sinthan Top are likely to adversely affect public safety and security,” the order stated.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, the SDM ordered an immediate ban on all such activities. The restrictions will remain in force for two months, and any violation will invite action.

Margan Top, Chauhar Nag, and Sinthan Top are known as off-beat tourist destinations. Sinthan Top had emerged as a popular winter tourism spot last year after Gulmarg and Sonamarg witnessed low snowfall. Earlier this week, police issued a public safety advisory restricting trekking in the upper forest areas of Tangmarg. Residents were asked to inform police before entering due to security measures.

Police appealed for cooperation, saying the measures aim to ensure safety and avoid misinterpretation. These steps come as security forces continue a major winter operation in the upper reaches and dense forests to track militants using natural caves. Meanwhile, the Tourism Department has sought verification details from Valley guide licence holders in Gulmarg to update records.