Lakhs bathe in freezing Sangam waters as Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Lakhs of devotees from different walks of life, including the elderly and children, took a dip in the icy cold waters of the Sangam here on 'Paush Purnima' as the Magh Mela began on Saturday.

The month-long 'Kalpavas', which is believed to absolve people of their sins, also began with 'Paush Purnima'. During 'Kalpavas', devotees bathe twice in the Ganga every day and eat one meal a day, spending the rest of their time meditating and worshipping their chosen deity.

According to the Magh Mela authorities, around 9 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip till 10 am.

Acharya Rajendra Mishra, president of the Triveni Sangam Aarti Seva Samiti, told PTI that approximately 5 lakh devotees will begin their 'Kalpavas' on Saturday.

Due to the biting cold, the number of devotees is slightly less in the morning, but it is expected to grow as the day progresses. The 'Paush Purnima' bath will continue throughout the day, he said.

Rajendra Paliwal, president of the Prayag Dham Sangh, said around 20 lakh devotees, including the Kalpavasis, are expected to take the holy dip on 'Paush Purnima' by the evening.