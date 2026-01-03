MEA FactCheck flags fake posts on PM Modi–Somaliland talks, denies recognition claims

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday flagged as fake social media posts claiming that the President of the Republic of Somaliland held official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that India was set to recognise Somaliland.

Responding to the claims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) FactCheck unit said in a post on X, "Fake news alert! The posts below are fake!"

The clarification came amid the circulation of viral posts suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held formal discussions with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and that recognition of Somaliland by "the world's largest democracy" was imminent.

MEA FactCheck also rejected reports that Somalia had recalled its ambassador to India over the alleged recognition move, stating that the online content was false.

Screenshots shared by the unit showed visuals and captions falsely portraying official-level engagement between India and Somaliland, which the government said had no basis.

The clarification assumes importance given Somaliland's long-standing political status. The region declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991, following the Somali Civil War, but has not been recognised internationally, except by Israel, which formally acknowledged Somaliland as a sovereign state on December 26, 2025.