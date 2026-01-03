New Year dinner turns fatal as man stabs brother over missing food item in Gujarat’s Shilaj

AHMEDABAD: A petty dispute over a missing piece of non-vegetarian food during a New Year dinner in Ahmedabad’s Shilaj area spiralled into a deadly fight on January 1, with a man allegedly stabbing his brother to death, police said.

On the evening of new year, brothers Ramu and Vishnu Khushwani, along with two cousins’ sons, all painters by profession, arranged dinner together where a non-vegetarian dish was prepared. While serving, Ramu noticed that his portion had one piece less. The complaint quickly turned into a heated argument.

In the heat of the moment, Vishnu, who was chopping onions nearby, stabbed his brother, Ramu, in the stomach, that left him bleeding profusely, police sources said.

The labour contractor, Ajay, was alerted immediately who informed the police. Shilaj police rushed to the spot and shifted Ramu to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Ramu succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted. Police registered a murder case and arrested Vishnu within hours.

The knife used in the attack was seized, and further investigation was underway, police informed.

“A moment of anger destroyed an entire family,” an investigating officer said. “This was not premeditated, but the law does not excuse such violence.”