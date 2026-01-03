Rahul on a visit to Vietnam to be 'guest of anti-India people': BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday claimed that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who recently returned from Germany, has now embarked on a visit to Vietnam to be the "guest of anti-India people" and speak against the country again.

Alleging that Gandhi travels abroad to "spew venom" against India, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded that the Congress make it public as to who invites him to their countries.

There was no immediate response from the Congress.

Speaking to reporters here, Trivedi said, "After Malaysia, Colombia and Germany, according to media reports, Rahul Gandhi has now embarked on a visit to Vietnam."

"Though his whereabouts will be known only when he appears somewhere, people of India will certainly see him being a guest of some anti-India people and making anti-India statements, as he did during his previous foreign trips," he alleged, attacking the Congress leader.

The BJP had recently alleged that Gandhi had a meeting with "enemies of India" during his visit to Germany and demanded transparency in the engagements of the Leader of Opposition with "global actors abroad".