RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says BJP, VHP, work independently, not controlled by Sangh

BHOPAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that organisations like the BJP, VHP or the Vidya Bharti work independently and not controlled by the Sangh.

“RSS develops Swayamsevaks by ingraining in them values and thoughts to work for Bharat’s ‘param vaibhav’ (absolute glory). But those Swayamsevaks aren’t remotely controlled by the Sangh. BJP, VHP, or Vidya Bharti being run by our Swayamsevaks function with an independent identity and as per their Constitution.

But their vision of working for India’s absolute glory is common,” Bhagwat said, while addressing a gathering of prominent citizens in Bhopal.

“They make their own decisions and work with people, including non-Swayamsevaks. When we told this to people 40 years back, they mocked us saying we were indulging in a game of words, but now people have started realising what we actually meant to say,” he said.

Bhagwat said no parallels can be drawn between the RSS and any other organisation as its functioning is unique. “Because we perform ‘path sanchalan’ and perform tasks with lathis, RSS should not be mistaken as a paramilitary force. Both Sangh’s supporters and opponents have spread many false narratives about the RSS,” he said.