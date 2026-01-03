Rural areas lead in SIR, cities prefer office work

NEW DELHI: An urban-rural divide is being observed in the distribution and collection of enumeration forms, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in 12 states and UTs.

Sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said, the collection of enumeration forms from electors in urban areas was ‘much less’ as compared to rural areas as per the trends available so far. They said the most likely reason for electors not returning filled up enumeration forms is that electors are not available at home due to work or professional commitments. Constant migration was seen as another reason behind the lower form collection, they added.

In rural areas, the enumeration form collection by Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) was much higher as compared to urban areas, as Lucknow, Kanpur and Noida were among the cities that saw “much less” form collection, the sources said, quoting available trends from states where the SIR exercise is in progress.

They said a similar trend was seen in cities during the SIR exercise in Bihar last year, as Patna had recorded the lowest number.

The phase II of SIR began in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal on November 4. Except for Uttar Pradesh, draft electoral rolls have been published in all other states and UTs.