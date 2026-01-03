'Serious lapses': ECI seeks report from Bengal DGP over attack on IAS officer's car amid field visit related to SIR

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought an action taken report from the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar on the attack on the car of IAS officer C Murugan, the special electoral roll observer (SERO) appointed for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, by January 6.

Expressing serious concern over the incident, the ECI secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra wrote a letter to the DGP on Saturday and sent copies to the state chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal.

“The Commission has carefully examined the aforesaid reports and noticed that despite advance intimation of the tour programme to the sub-Divisional Officer and Superintendent of Police, adequate security arrangements were not made and the Electoral Roll Observer was compelled to move through sensitive areas without proper police protection," said Mishra in the letter.

"Further, it has also been noticed that sloganeering, mob gathering, obstruction of official work and damage to the Observer’s vehicle have been reported. Further an FIR has been filed on 29.12.25 against 30-40 unknown, unruly and agitated persons that too after repeated efforts. These incidents reflect serious lapses on the part of the police administration,” he added.

The Commission was prompted to seek the report from the DGP after Murugan, a senior IAS officer of the 2005 batch, submitted a detailed report on the attack on his car during a visit to the SIR hearing camps in Magrahat I and Magrahat II and Kulpi Block of Diamond Harbour sub-division in South 24 Parganas district on December 29.