SGPC, Punjab govt face standoff as SIT raids intensify in missing Guru Granth Sahib saroops case

CHANDIGARH: Confrontation appears to be on the cards between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the AAP-led Punjab government over the case of the missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, as the Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its probe by conducting raids at multiple locations.

The SGPC has strongly objected to what it terms government interference in the affairs of the apex Sikh body.

The seven-member SIT on Saturday carried out searches at around 15 locations across Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ropar in connection with the case. The raids were conducted at residences and offices linked to 16 alleged accused.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who is supervising the investigation, said all available evidence would be placed on record and that the probe was being conducted strictly on merit and in accordance with the law. He added that the investigation would be taken to its logical conclusion and that no one found guilty would be spared, irrespective of position or influence.

Recently, the SIT had written to the SGPC seeking records related to the case and cooperation in the investigation. Former SGPC internal auditor Satinder Singh Kohli, a close associate of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, has already been arrested in the case.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned what he described as interference by the Punjab government, asserting that under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the SGPC has the authority to initiate departmental action against its employees for any lapses.

As head of the Sikh institution, Dhami said he would not allow government interference in SGPC affairs under any circumstances. He said it was his duty as chief sewadar to protect the institution’s traditions and powers, accusing the government of political interference.