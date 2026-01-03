SGPC, Punjab govt face standoff as SIT raids intensify in missing Guru Granth Sahib saroops case

CHANDIGARH: Confrontation appears to be on the cards between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the AAP-led Punjab government over the case of the missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, as the Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its probe by conducting raids at multiple locations.
The SGPC has strongly objected to what it terms government interference in the affairs of the apex Sikh body.
The seven-member SIT on Saturday carried out searches at around 15 locations across Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ropar in connection with the case. The raids were conducted at residences and offices linked to 16 alleged accused.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who is supervising the investigation, said all available evidence would be placed on record and that the probe was being conducted strictly on merit and in accordance with the law. He added that the investigation would be taken to its logical conclusion and that no one found guilty would be spared, irrespective of position or influence.
Recently, the SIT had written to the SGPC seeking records related to the case and cooperation in the investigation. Former SGPC internal auditor Satinder Singh Kohli, a close associate of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, has already been arrested in the case.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned what he described as interference by the Punjab government, asserting that under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the SGPC has the authority to initiate departmental action against its employees for any lapses.
As head of the Sikh institution, Dhami said he would not allow government interference in SGPC affairs under any circumstances. He said it was his duty as chief sewadar to protect the institution’s traditions and powers, accusing the government of political interference.
Dhami pointed out that under Section 142 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, a Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commissioner is empowered to deal with matters related to the SGPC, including cases of administrative negligence. He alleged that by bypassing this mechanism, the Punjab government was undermining both the law and its spirit.
He further alleged that while the government has acknowledged SGPC’s powers through affidavits filed in court, it was simultaneously indulging in politics by registering FIRs. Referring to the Ishar Singh report, Dhami said it clearly stated that justice could not be expected from the police in such matters and that politicisation of the issue would violate the edict of the Akal Takht Sahib.
Rejecting allegations of non-cooperation, Dhami said the SGPC had already taken strict action against guilty employees in line with Akal Takht Sahib’s directions and that courts had upheld these actions by dismissing appeals filed by the employees.
He added that in the SGPC’s 105-year history, no government had acted contrary to its own affidavit, accusing the AAP government of repeatedly attempting to challenge Sikh institutions and mislead the sangat.
Dhami also pointed out that despite the matter being pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled in February, the government was pushing ahead with action without waiting for the court’s decision.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Baltej Pannu urged the SGPC to cooperate with the police investigation, saying the SIT probe was initiated due to the gravity of the case and the SGPC’s alleged prolonged failure to act with honesty and transparency.