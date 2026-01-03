This election is between the people of Assam and the raja: Gaurav Gogoi on upcoming polls

DIBRUGARH: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government was running an authoritarian regime and claimed that the upcoming assembly elections in the state would be a battle between the people and the 'raja' (ruler).

He claimed that people's right to criticise, a crucial element in a democracy, was being taken away by the BJP-led coalition government.

"This election will be between the people of Assam and the raja (ruler)," Gogoi said on Friday while addressing a 'Gana Abhibarthan' (mass convention) organised by the Dibrugarh District Citizens' Forum here as the state gets into poll mode.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in March-April.

He asserted that the Constitution has given citizens not only the right to vote, but also the right to criticise the government.

"Democracy is impossible without the right to question. Citizens have the right to know what kind of work the government is doing in the fields of health, education and infrastructure. But this government does not want to empower the public. Their political ideology is like that of old kings. A maharaja is sitting in Delhi, and in every state where they are in power, they have installed a raja," Gogoi said.