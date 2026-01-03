Three Gujarat men kidnap godman over failed engagement, arrested

AHMEDABAD: Three men abducted and assaulted a self-styled god-man in Ahmedabad; all three were arrested soon after. The kidnap attempt followed a failed marriage engagement.

Haresh Thakor, originally from Pirojpur village in Patan and residing in Thakkarnagar area of Ahmedabad, remained unmarried for years, despite repeated efforts by his family.

The Thakor family longed to see their son engaged. The family came in contact with Nath Bawa Chhagannath, a sadhu from Rajasthan, whose father-in-law was known locally for ritual practices resolve such issues.

According to police, the sadhu promised that a special ceremony would “remove obstacles” in Haresh’s engagement. “He convinced the family that only a detailed ritual would work,” an investigator said.

What followed was months of rituals and a steady drain of money. By the time it ended, the Thakor family had spent nearly Rs 1.60 lakh.

However, the engagement never happened. Faith turned into anger. Hope turned into rage.

Feeling cheated and humiliated, Haresh Thakor, along with Naresh and Talaji Thakor, decided to settle the score.