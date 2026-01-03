Tirupati laddu row: Delhi HC rejects ex-TTD chief’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied an interim relief to former TTD chairperson Y V Subba Reddy, seeking to restrain various entities from publishing alleged defamatory publications regarding the adulteration of the Tirupati ‘laddu prasadam’.

Justice Amit Bansal refused the relief, saying it was “well-settled that ex-parte ad interim injunctions could only be granted under exceptional circumstances.” In an order dated December 23, he said it was premature to consider interim relief without first hearing the defendants. “Court is not inclined to grant an ex-parte ad interim injunction against the defendants qua the impugned publications/posts/articles. In my prima facie view, it would only be reasonable to give an opportunity to the defendants to present their defence in respect of their publications, posts, and articles,” the judge said.

The judge, however, cautioned the defendants that any fresh publications after the present order would remain open to judicial scrutiny and could attract legal consequences depending on their content. The court has posted the matter for further proceedings on January 29. Reddy was the chairman of the TTD from June 2019 to Aug 2023.”

Defamatory statements were published by the defendants alleging wrongdoings by him in the procurement of “ghee” for the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala, which is one of the holiest shrines to all persons who are following faith of Hinduism,” the plea claimed.