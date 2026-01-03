Tripura district imposes prohibitory orders along Bangladesh border over infiltration fears

GUWAHATI: A Tripura district has issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita along a stretch of the Bangladesh border following the apprehension about possible militant movement and infiltration.

In an order, Gomati district magistrate Rinku Lather said reports had been received from the Commandant of 169th Battalion of Border Security Force that there were apprehensions of the movement of the members of Bangladeshi militant groups – PCJSS and UPDF – and infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals as well as Rohingya people from Labokant Para border outpost to Chaplin Chera border outpost in the Karbook sub-division with the intent to engage in criminal activities, smuggling and disturb public order.

“There are sufficient grounds to impose restrictions under section 163 BNSS for ensuring peace, tranquility by preventing designs of anti-national elements and activities of associations inimical to safety and security of the general public,” the order read.

The DM said the restrictions falling within 300 meters of the border from Labokant Para border outpost to Chaplin Chera border outpost would remain in force till February 2026.