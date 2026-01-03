Tripura district imposes prohibitory orders along Bangladesh border over infiltration fears

GUWAHATI: A Tripura district has issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita along a stretch of the Bangladesh border following the apprehension about possible militant movement and infiltration.
In an order, Gomati district magistrate Rinku Lather said reports had been received from the Commandant of 169th Battalion of Border Security Force that there were apprehensions of the movement of the members of Bangladeshi militant groups – PCJSS and UPDF – and infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals as well as Rohingya people from Labokant Para border outpost to Chaplin Chera border outpost in the Karbook sub-division with the intent to engage in criminal activities, smuggling and disturb public order.
“There are sufficient grounds to impose restrictions under section 163 BNSS for ensuring peace, tranquility by preventing designs of anti-national elements and activities of associations inimical to safety and security of the general public,” the order read.
The DM said the restrictions falling within 300 meters of the border from Labokant Para border outpost to Chaplin Chera border outpost would remain in force till February 2026.
The order further restricted the assembly of more than four persons from 6 pm to 6 am without obtaining permission from local authority. Public movement during the same hours without valid written authority of the sub-divisional magistrate has been completely restricted.
“No person shall carry lathis, firearms or any weapons except police, CRPF, BSF personnel on duty…People residing within 300 meters of the international border shall be excluded from the restriction,” the DM’s order further read.
Bound by Bangladesh on three sides, Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with the neighbouring country. The long border, stretches of which are still porous, makes it vulnerable to cross-border crimes, including smuggling.
Gomati and Dhalai districts share their border with Bangladesh’s restive Chittagong Hill Tracts where indigenous groups have been fighting for autonomy, land rights etc for a long time.