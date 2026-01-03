Unable to cope with child's behavioural issues, parents chain him inside house

NAGPUR: A 12-year-old boy who was regularly chained by his parents inside their house for the last two months has been rescued here, police said on Saturday.

The parents, both daily wagers, claimed that they took the extreme step as he had behavioural issues and they did not know how to control him.

The boy was rescued on Friday afternoon after a complaint was received on Child Helpline number 1098, said a police official.

"The child was found with his hands and legs tied with iron chains and ropes. He was standing on a plastic bucket and unable to move freely," he said.

The parents tied the boy up at around 9 am before leaving for work and kept him locked inside the house till they returned.

"The injuries on his hands and legs appeared to be two to three months old, showing that the child was subjected to continuous physical abuse," the police official said.

The boy was weak, scared, and mentally disturbed.