UP police intensify manhunt for absconding KGMU doctor accused of rape, forced conversion; property attachment likely

LUCKNOW: Intensifying its action against junior resident doctor Dr. Ramizuddin Naik, also known as Ramiz Malik, of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), the Lucknow police have obtained a non-bailable warrant against him after he went absconding.

He was booked last month for allegedly sexually exploiting a fellow woman doctor on the pretext of marriage, attempting to coerce her into religious conversion.

Police have also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police sources said they are contemplating to approach a court seeking directions to attach his property.

Meanwhile, police raided his residence in Uttarakhand and his ancestral house in Pilibhit but had not yet received any information about his whereabouts. Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said raids were being conducted continuously to trace the doctor.

Police authorities stated that five teams are currently carrying out raids across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to arrest the accused.

According to police sources, the accused has been frequently changing locations to evade arrest. As he has remained untraceable despite sustained efforts, the police have decided to approach the court to seek an order for the attachment of his property.

Notably, King George’s Medical University has already suspended the accused doctor in view of the serious allegations against him. Police said the complainant belongs to a different community.

The case came to light after a female doctor accused her senior, Dr. Ramizuddin Naik, of sexual exploitation and pressuring her to convert her religion. Following the complaint, unrest spread across the KGMU campus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the victim earlier this week and assured strict action against the accused.