Woman held for killing daughter-in-law over govt job, gratuity money in Thane

THANE: A 60-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing her daughter-in-law over a dispute involving a railway job and gratuity funds, police said on Saturday.

While the accused woman wanted to keep her deceased son's gratuity money, she also wanted her grandson to get a job on compassionate grounds, not the victim, an official said.

On the first day of the New Year, police were alerted about a woman with severe head and facial injuries lying near the Waldhuni bridge in the Kalyan area.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but doctors said she was already dead.

An Accidental Death Report was initially filed at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The breakthrough came after one Latabai Natha Gangurde approached the police station claiming that her daughter-in-law, Rupali Vilas Gangurde (35), had been missing since 8 am.

She later identified that the woman, who was found near the Waldhuni bridge, was Rupali.

However, the missing story took a twist when a crime branch team led by inspector Vijay Naik questioned her.