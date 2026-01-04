Army chief Dwivedi to visit UAE, Sri Lanka to deepen defence cooperation

NEW DELHI: As part of India’s continued engagement to strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties with friendly foreign countries, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, proceeded on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Indian Army said the visit will commence with the COAS’s engagements in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to 6, 2026.

“On arrival, General Dwivedi will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the UAE Land Forces. During his stay, the COAS will call on senior leadership of the UAE Armed Forces, including the Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and receive briefings on the structure, roles and capabilities of the UAE Army,” the Army said.

He will also visit key military establishments and interact with officers and troops, underscoring the growing defence partnership between India and the UAE.

This includes a visit to the UAE National Defence College, wherein the COAS will address all officers.

These engagements, the Army said, are aimed at further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, professional military exchanges and strategic understanding between the two armed forces.