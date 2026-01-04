Cash-strapped Punjab govt likely to raise Rs 12,006 crore from market; state debt to reach Rs 4.17 lakh crore

CHANDIGARH: The cash-strapped AAP-led Punjab government is likely to borrow Rs 12,006 crore from the open market through the sale of state securities in the last quarter of the 2025–26 financial year. As a result, the outstanding debt is estimated to touch Rs 4.17 lakh crore as on March 31 this year, marking a 9% increase from Rs 3.82 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

Sources said the state government will borrow Rs 3,000 crore in January, Rs 4,000 crore in February and Rs 5,006 crore in March by raising funds from the open market through the sale of state securities. The government has already indicated this borrowing plan to the Reserve Bank of India for the January–March period.

With about a year left for the Assembly elections, the government is under mounting pressure to fulfil its promise of a Rs 1,100 monthly allowance to all women, besides implementing the old pension scheme and releasing pending dearness allowance instalments to government employees.

A net borrowing of Rs 34,201 crore has been projected by the state government in its budget estimates for the current fiscal year, and the remaining amount has already been raised in the first three quarters. This borrowing accounts for about 2.4% of the total Rs 4.99 lakh crore to be raised by states and Union Territories in this quarter through bond sales.

Although the borrowing is within the limits approved by the Union government and the RBI, Punjab remains among the most indebted states in the country, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 46%.

A senior state government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the loans are being raised at competitive rates to minimise the interest burden. The government, he said, has been renegotiating older loans taken by previous governments at higher interest rates to bring down overall costs.