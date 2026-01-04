Cold wave persist in Delhi, northern India, flights disrupted amid dense fog

Large parts of north, central and eastern India continued to reel under severe winter conditions on Sunday, with cold waves, dense fog and snowfall disrupting daily life and transport services across several states.
In the national capital, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. According to India Meteorological Department, a cold wave is likely to affect isolated areas of the city till January 6. A cold wave is declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 6.8 degrees, Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees, Ridge 8.9 degrees and Ayanagar 6.6 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 299 at 9 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
Cold wave conditions also intensified in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Kashmir Valley witnessed a further dip in temperatures during the ongoing ‘Chilla-e-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.5 degrees the previous night. Gulmarg remained the coldest location with a minimum of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive night, while Pahalgam recorded minus 5 degrees. Qazigund saw temperatures drop to minus 4 degrees, Kupwara to minus 2.5 degrees and Kokernag to minus 1.6 degrees.
Despite the intense cold, the plains of the Kashmir Valley are yet to receive snowfall this season. The IMD has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on January 5 and 6.
Rajasthan also reported severe cold, with moderate to dense fog affecting visibility in several areas. Fatehpur was the coldest location in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius. Sikar recorded 2.5 degrees, Lunkaransar 2.8 degrees, Vanasthali 4 degrees, and Sirohi, Pali and Churu 4.4 degrees each. Jaipur recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions were reported at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan.
The cold wave and fog have disrupted travel across northern India. The Airports Authority of India issued an advisory warning passengers of possible flight delays and extended holding times due to poor visibility. Travellers have been advised to check flight status with airlines and allow additional buffer time.
Dense fog slowed road traffic and disrupted rail and air operations in several states. In Uttarakhand, Haridwar experienced thick fog and biting cold, with vehicular movement on national highways slowing significantly. Higher reaches of the state received snowfall, with Kedarnath Dham witnessing heavy snow since Friday afternoon, hampering reconstruction work at the shrine.
Uttar Pradesh continued to face cold wave and fog conditions, with Prayagraj engulfed in dense fog and sharply reduced visibility reported in Ayodhya and Varanasi. In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior was blanketed by fog, while the IMD issued an Orange Warning for districts such as Khurda and Cuttack, where visibility reportedly dropped to as low as 50 metres in some areas.
Authorities have urged people to remain cautious as severe winter conditions continue to affect large swathes of the country.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)