Cold wave persist in Delhi, northern India, flights disrupted amid dense fog

Large parts of north, central and eastern India continued to reel under severe winter conditions on Sunday, with cold waves, dense fog and snowfall disrupting daily life and transport services across several states.

In the national capital, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. According to India Meteorological Department, a cold wave is likely to affect isolated areas of the city till January 6. A cold wave is declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 6.8 degrees, Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees, Ridge 8.9 degrees and Ayanagar 6.6 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 299 at 9 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Cold wave conditions also intensified in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Kashmir Valley witnessed a further dip in temperatures during the ongoing ‘Chilla-e-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.5 degrees the previous night. Gulmarg remained the coldest location with a minimum of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive night, while Pahalgam recorded minus 5 degrees. Qazigund saw temperatures drop to minus 4 degrees, Kupwara to minus 2.5 degrees and Kokernag to minus 1.6 degrees.