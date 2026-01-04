Nation

India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s experience in hosting major global sporting events has strengthened its readiness for the 2036 Games
A splitscreen shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, addressing the inauguration of the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament, in Varanasi, right, via video conferencing from New Delhi.
A splitscreen shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, addressing the inauguration of the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament, in Varanasi, right, via video conferencing from New Delhi.PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship, being held here, through video conference, Modi said, "In the past decade, more than 20 major international events have been held in various cities, including the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments."

"The 2030 Commonwealth Game will be held in India. India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympics," said Modi.

The tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

"The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball," a release said.

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it said.

"It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives," the statement said.

2036 Olympics
72nd National Volleyball Tournament

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com