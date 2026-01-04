India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship, being held here, through video conference, Modi said, "In the past decade, more than 20 major international events have been held in various cities, including the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments."

"The 2030 Commonwealth Game will be held in India. India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympics," said Modi.

The tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

"The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball," a release said.

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it said.

"It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives," the statement said.