Jharkhand PESA rules amount to ‘cold-blooded murder’ of tribal self-governance: BJP leader Arjun Munda

RANCHI: Flagging what it alleges is a dilution of tribal rights under the newly notified PESA rules, the BJP has accused the Hemant Soren government of weakening the very spirit of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, claiming that the Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Jharkhand Rules, 2025, amount to a direct attack on tribal self-governance.

Talking to media persons at the state BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Sunday, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda said the rules have tampered with the basic intent of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, which was enacted to safeguard the rights of tribal communities in Fifth Schedule areas.

According to Munda, the Hemant Soren government has stabbed the very soul of the PESA Act. “What has been done through these rules is nothing but a cold-blooded murder of the Act,” Munda said. While states have the authority to frame rules for implementing the PESA Act, they have no right to alter its fundamental spirit, he added.

Munda further said that the demand for implementation of PESA in Jharkhand had been pending for years and that people were forced to approach the courts, compelling the government to notify the rules after a prolonged delay.

Raising objections to the content of the rules, Munda alleged that the definition of Gram Sabha in the Jharkhand PESA Rules is inconsistent with the central PESA Act of 1996.