Mortal remains of Punjab youth, duped by agent, killed in Russia-Ukraine war reaches India; family refuses to cremate

"We have brought back his body as it was received at the Delhi airport yesterday, but we will not cremate it till the police arrest the travel agents named in the First Information Report (FIR). For that to happen, we would keep the brother's body on the road or block the highway, or we could even take the body to the police station. At present, the body is in the mortuary, ‘’ he said.

Jagdeep said that for months, he went on going to the offices of the various state police officers and others, but nobody helped him.

"Neither the Punjab nor the Central Governments helped us locate my brother, and they only made false promises and provided no information about my brother."

He added that he last spoke to his brother in March 2024. Thus, he had no option but to go to Russia himself and seek help from the Indian embassy there and the Russian authorities to search for him in the camps, jails and hospitals.

Jagdeep said that he had hired a local lawyer there, through whom the formalities were completed. He later informed me that Mandeep’s body had been found in Rostov. "Then I sent my DNA sample for the second time in November, and within a week, the death was confirmed," he said.