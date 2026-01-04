NTA starts taking applications for CUET 2026 exams; exam to be held in May

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened up the application process for the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) 2026. Online applications will be accepted from January 3 to January 30. The exam will be held in May, though the exact dates have yet to be finalised.

This is the most crucial exam for admissions to UG courses in universities nationwide.

An official statement from NTA said the deadline for accepting applications would be by 11.50 pm on January 30. The last date for fee payment is January 31, it said. CUET 2026 is likely to be held between May 11 and 30, it said. Students are permitted to rectify errors in submitted applications from February 2 to 4.

The CUET results are accepted by over 250 Universities for admission into their UG programmes. 49 Central Universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, and Aligarh Muslim University accept CUET scores for admissions.

Additionally, 36 State universities and 129 private universities, government institutions as well as deemed-to-be universities accept them.