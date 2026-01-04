Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: With 81,533 registrations, Chhattisgarh ranks first in parental participation

RAIPUR: The parents in Chhattisgarh apparently have shown a greater interest to gain practical and invaluable insights and perceive examination stress with a new outlook, inclining to understand ways to overcome it.

Chhattisgarh secures the first position in the country in terms of parental participation with an overwhelming response for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intended to transform examinations into a stress-free situation with a new perspective.

As many as 81,533 parents from Chhattisgarh got registered online for the programme this year on the MyGov portal. Organised annually by the Department of School Education and literacy under the Ministry of Education, the initiative has evolved into a widely anticipated celebration of learning and dialogue, bringing together students, parents, and teachers on a common platform.

So far, 25.16 lakh participants from Chhattisgarh have registered, including 22.75 lakh students, 1,55,000 teachers and 81,533 parents. This achievement reflects the systematic efforts undertaken in the state to strengthen examination management and time management, to prevent parents from exerting unnecessary pressure on their children to score higher marks, and to enhance students’ self-confidence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that with the same enthusiasm, the state will continue to advance the campaign to make examinations stress-free as a people’s movement.