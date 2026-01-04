South Korean man stabbed to death by Indian live-in partner in Greater Noida; accused held

NOIDA: A South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his Indian live-in partner in Greater Noida on Sunday, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

The incident came to light after the Knowledge Park police station received information from GIMS Hospital that a foreign national had been brought dead, they said.

The deceased was identified as Duck Hee Yuh, a South Korean, who was living at ATS Pious Hideaways in Sector 150 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.

During the inquiry, police found that the man had been brought to the hospital by Lunjeana Pamai, a native of Manipur, who was in a live-in relationship with him for a considerable period, officials said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman allegedly stabbed the man with a knife," police said.

A case was registered, and the accused woman was arrested, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, police added.