5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam; two injured

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolted the central part of Assam on Monday morning, an official bulletin said.

Two people were injured while trying to escape from their homes but There was no immediate report of any damage to property, officials said.

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 50 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude 26.37 N and a longitude of 92.29 E in central Assam, it added.

People in the neighbouring Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar and Goalpara districts also felt the jolt.

Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Udalguri, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.