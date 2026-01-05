Akal Takht summons Punjab CM Mann over 'derogatory' remarks, 'insult' to sikh institutions

CHANDIGARH: The standoff between the Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has escalated with the Akal Takht (Highest Temporal Seat of Sikhs) officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj summoning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on January 15, seeking an explanation over his remarks against sikh institutions and over the Sikh code of conduct.

The summon follows allegations that Mann made derogatory remarks regarding Sikh traditions and tenets. Gargaj said that Mann’s comments on the code of conduct (Sikh Rehat Maryada), the principle of religious tithe (Daswandh) and the Guru Ki Golak have deeply hurt the Sikh psyche.

Citing objectionable videos circulating on social media platforms, he claimed that Mann’s actions towards images of the Sikh Gurus and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, as seen in videos, were disrespectful. The Akal Takht will verify the authenticity of these videos before deciding on further action. It could not be verified if the video is original or AI-generated.

As Mann is a patit Sikh (one who has cut his hair), he has been asked to submit his response to the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat. "Since you are a patit and, as per Sikh tradition, cannot be brought before the railing of Akal Takht Sahib, you are summoned in person to appear at the secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on January 15, 2026 at 10 AM to provide your clarification," the statement read.

Responding to the summon, Mann wrote on his X account that he respects the directive issued by Akal Takht. "Like a humble Sikh, I will appear before the Akal Takht by walking barefoot, and not as the Chief Minister," Maan said. He added that although the President of India will be in Amritsar at Guru Nanak Dev University on January 15, he seeks an apology for not being present at the function. "For me, Akal Takht is supreme," he said.