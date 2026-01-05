Boosting trade ties to be focus of German Chancellor Merz's India visit next week

NEW DELHI: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will undertake a two-day visit to India next week that is expected to focus on shoring up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, investment, defence and technology.

Merz's first trip to India as the chancellor from January 12-13 is taking place as New Delhi focuses on boosting its overall economic engagement with Europe against the backdrop of Washington's punitive tariff on Indian goods.

The German leader will arrive in Ahmedabad on January 12. He will travel to Bengaluru after concluding his engagements in Ahmedabad, including talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The prime minister will receive Chancellor Merz on January 12 in Ahmedabad. The two leaders will take stock of the progress made in diverse aspects of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which completed 25 years last year," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"The discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people relations," it said.

The German Chancellor's visit to India is taking place days before top leaders of the European Union arrive in Delhi for finalising the much-awaited India-EU free trade agreement.

India will host French President Emmanuel Macron next month. Macron is visiting India to participate in the AI Summit.

The MEA said Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also engage with business and industry leaders and exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.