Calling Minister Vijayvargiya’s ‘ghanta’ remark as 'indecent' in an official order leads to SDM’s suspension in MP

BHOPAL: Describing Madhya Pradesh’s senior cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s recent ‘ghanta’ remark to a senior journalist as 'indecent, inhuman and authoritarian,' in an official order has led to the suspension of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Dewas district.

The SDM Anand Malviya signed an order on January 3, 2026. The order pertained to the deployment of revenue department officers for the maintenance of law and order during the opposition Congress’s statewide protests outside the houses of BJP lawmakers (MPs and MLAs) on January 4.

However, instead of just being an order detailing the deployment of the revenue department officers for the maintenance of law and order, the opening eight lines landed the SDM in trouble.

“Fourteen people have died, and 2,800 are undergoing treatment after drinking contaminated water supplied by the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Indore. The use of the indecent word ‘ghanta’ by state government minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in response to a journalist’s question on this sensitive issue is inhuman, and a sign of authoritarianism,” the order’s opening para reads.

The order added, “As per instructions of Congress state president Jitu Patwari, party workers would hold 'ghanta' protests by ringing bells outside the houses of BJP MPs and MLAs.”

After the order came to the notice of the Dewas district collector, Ritu Raj, he sent a report on the matter to Ujjain divisional commissioner Ashish Singh on Sunday.

Taking note of the report and the controversial order, the Ujjain divisional commissioner Ashish Singh ordered the concerned SDM Anand Malviya’s suspension on Sunday night.