CEC visits Jharkhand ahead of revision drive

RANCHI: In the run-up to SIR in Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar reached Deoghar in Santhal Pargana on Sunday.

After reaching Deoghar, the CEC offered puja at Baba Baidyanath Temple. On Monday morning, he will leave Deoghar for Basukinath Dham in Dumka.

Upon a short break, he will return to Deoghar to participate in an event and interact directly with local Booth Level Officers. The visit comes amid allegations by the BJP and other opposition parties that Santhal Pargana’s demography has changed drastically due to the influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators into the region.

In its affidavit submitted in Jharkhand HC, the Centre has said that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana has decreased by 16%. It said the Muslim population has increased by 20 to 40% in six districts.