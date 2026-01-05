Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED attaches properties worth Rs 38 crore of ex-IAS officer, 30 other excise officials

RAIPUR: The Raipur Regional Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 38.21 crore belonging to a former IAS officer, Niranjan Das and 30 other excise officials.

The move is in connection with the ongoing probe linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

The central probe agency, in a statement posted on its official X account, said that the action has been taken in pursuance of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002).

“It includes 78 immovable properties consisting of luxurious bungalows, flats in premium complexes, commercial shops and agricultural lands. Additionally, 197 movable properties, including high-value fixed deposits (FDs), balances in multiple bank accounts, life insurance policies and a diverse portfolio of equity shares and mutual funds”, the ED further stated.