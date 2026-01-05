Congress acts against 43 rebels for anti-party move during polls

PATNA: Shocked by its defeat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election, Congress has taken disciplinary action against 43 of its leaders in the state for indulging in anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Congress won only six out of 61 seats it contested in the last state polls. Most of the leaders facing action are those who had raised a banner of revolt against senior party leaders, including state Congress president Rajesh Ram and AICC in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru. They had also alleged that tickets were given in exchange for money.

Party state president Rajesh Ram had constituted a state-level disciplinary committee two days after the Assembly election results were announced on November 14. The committee which was constituted under the chairmanship of senior leader Kapil Dev Prasad Yadav has, so far, expelled seven leaders. In addition, show-cause notices have been issued to 36.

Those expelled include former Bihar Congress vice-presidents Rajkumar Rajan and Shakeelur Rahman, and Banka district party chief Kanchana Singh.

Names of six of the 43 leaders have been forwarded to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC)’s disciplinary action committee for further action.