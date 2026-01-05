Dehradun Diary | Malta mission to boost citrus economy

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Uttarakhand Malta Festival at Garhi Cantt, announcing the launch of the ‘Malta Mission.’ The initiative aims to promote and strengthen Malta production, recognising its cultural significance to the state’s identity. Accompanied by his wife, Dhami inspected fruit exhibitions and tasted Malta and lemon-based products. He emphasised that horticulture, following the success of the apple and kiwi missions, is crucial for economic prosperity. Furthermore, the festival will now also be organised in the national capital to further promote the state’s citrus produce.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently hosted the newly elected executive body of the Uttarakhand Press Club, led by president Ajay Rana, at his residence. The CM underscored the media’s vital role in democracy, assuring continuous efforts to resolve journalists’ issues. “The state government is constantly striving to solve the problems of media representatives,” he said, urging media cooperation for state development. Outgoing president Bhupendra Kandari expressed hope for continued government support. The new team thanked the CM for support regarding the press club building construction.
Local environmentalists and forest officials are excited following the first-ever sighting of the Sirkeer Malkoha near Uttarkashi town limits in the Upper Yamuna Forest Division. The Forest Department confirmed capturing images of the rare bird, signaling a positive sign for the local ecosystem. Forest Range Officer, Shekhar Singh Rana, described the bird as olive-brown with a distinctive curved red beak, usually found in lower-altitude scrub forests. Its presence in the Badkot area is considered unusual. Officials have vowed to intensify monitoring and conservation efforts to protect the habitat of this rare avian visitor.
