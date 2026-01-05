Dehradun Diary | Malta mission to boost citrus economy

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Uttarakhand Malta Festival at Garhi Cantt, announcing the launch of the ‘Malta Mission.’ The initiative aims to promote and strengthen Malta production, recognising its cultural significance to the state’s identity. Accompanied by his wife, Dhami inspected fruit exhibitions and tasted Malta and lemon-based products. He emphasised that horticulture, following the success of the apple and kiwi missions, is crucial for economic prosperity. Furthermore, the festival will now also be organised in the national capital to further promote the state’s citrus produce.

Dhami hosts new Press Club body

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently hosted the newly elected executive body of the Uttarakhand Press Club, led by president Ajay Rana, at his residence. The CM underscored the media’s vital role in democracy, assuring continuous efforts to resolve journalists’ issues. “The state government is constantly striving to solve the problems of media representatives,” he said, urging media cooperation for state development. Outgoing president Bhupendra Kandari expressed hope for continued government support. The new team thanked the CM for support regarding the press club building construction.