ED conducts raids against influencer Anurag Dwivedi for promoting illegal online betting

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow, and Varanasi, targeting YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi in an illegal online betting case, officials said on Monday.

The raids were carried out on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. The agency seized two high-end vehicles — Land Rover Defender and BMW Z4 — during the raids.

A number of incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized.

Dwivedi allegedly promoted illegal betting platforms, received proceeds via hawala channels, and invested in Dubai properties.

Earlier, on December 17, 2025, the agency had carried out searches at 10 premises in Lucknow, Unnao, and Delhi. During the searches, four high-end vehicles - Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour, and Thar - along with documents, digital devices, and cash of approximately Rs 20 lakh were seized.