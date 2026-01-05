ED conducts raids against influencer Anurag Dwivedi for promoting illegal online betting

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow, and Varanasi, targeting YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi in an illegal online betting case, officials said on Monday.
The raids were carried out on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. The agency seized two high-end vehicles — Land Rover Defender and BMW Z4 — during the raids.
A number of incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized.
Dwivedi allegedly promoted illegal betting platforms, received proceeds via hawala channels, and invested in Dubai properties.
Earlier, on December 17, 2025, the agency had carried out searches at 10 premises in Lucknow, Unnao, and Delhi. During the searches, four high-end vehicles - Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour, and Thar - along with documents, digital devices, and cash of approximately Rs 20 lakh were seized.
The seized material revealed real estate investments in Dubai through hawala channels, and movable assets worth approximately Rs 3 crore in the form of insurance policies, fixed deposits, and bank balances were frozen under Section 17(1A) of PMLA.
The agency initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police in connection with illegal online betting operations. It was revealed that an online betting panel was being operated from Siliguri by accused persons Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, using mule bank accounts and digital platforms.
The federal investigation agency further established that Dwivedi actively promoted illegal betting platforms, received proceeds of crime through hawala channels and mule accounts, and acquired immovable properties in Dubai out of such proceeds.
It was also found that he has left India and is presently residing in Dubai, and has failed to appear before the ED despite issuance of multiple summons.
Earlier in the same case, the agency had arrested three persons and filed a Prosecution Complaint. The ED had also frozen and attached movable assets worth Rs 27 crore in the instant case.