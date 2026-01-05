Ex-Waqf Board members in MP face EOW case

BHOPAL: A criminal case has been registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) following two-month long investigations, which led to detection of irregularities related to Waqf properties that caused financial losses over Rs 2.54 crore to the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board between 2013 and 2018.

The case has been registered against the then Mutawalli (trustee) Shaukat Mohammad, secretary Furqan Ahmad and joint secretary Mohd Zubair Dara, during whose tenure under IPC Sections 409, 420, 120-B and Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources in the state’s EOW said on Sunday.

The probe revealed that the accused leased out a total of 185 properties of the Waqf Board (total area approximately 83,390 square feet) for tenancy, lease, and construction of houses/shops without following a transparent process and in violation of the terms of the committee’s formation order and the provisions of the Waqf Property Lease Rules, 2014 and the amended rules, 2015.

Due to these irregularities, the Waqf Board suffered a total financial loss of Rs 2,54,07,119.