Farmer attacked, nearly burned alive after corruption allegation against village sarpanch in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A farmer was nearly burned alive in Gujarat’s Anand district after he flagged the alleged corruption of a village sarpanch.

A case was registered against the sarpanch and four members of her family.

The incident took place in Ambav village of Ankalav taluka in Gujarat. The victim, identified as Bharatbhai Padiyar, has been admitted to Vadodara’s Sayaji Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Bharatbhai had approached the District Development Officer, Taluka Development Officer, the Development Commissioner, and even the Chief Minister of Gujarat, in October, alleging corruption in the village panchayat led by woman sarpanch Kokilaben and her family.

After receiving no response to his complaints, he approached the media, an act that reportedly triggered the attack on him.

“After I spoke out, the threats began,” Bharatbhai told reporters from his hospital bed.

“The sarpanch’s husband warned me first. Then messages came saying, ‘We will not leave you alive'," Bharatbhai recollected.

On the day of the incident, Bharatbhai had a bhajan programme scheduled at his home.

According to Bharatbhai’s statement, he stepped out to grind millet when a car stopped near him. He claimed that Kokilaben, her husband Dineshbhai, their son Nileshbhai, Rajeshbhai, and her nephew were inside the vehicle.