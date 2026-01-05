Farmer attacked, nearly burned alive after corruption allegation against village sarpanch in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A farmer was nearly burned alive in Gujarat’s Anand district after he flagged the alleged corruption of a village sarpanch.
A case was registered against the sarpanch and four members of her family.
The incident took place in Ambav village of Ankalav taluka in Gujarat. The victim, identified as Bharatbhai Padiyar, has been admitted to Vadodara’s Sayaji Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.
Bharatbhai had approached the District Development Officer, Taluka Development Officer, the Development Commissioner, and even the Chief Minister of Gujarat, in October, alleging corruption in the village panchayat led by woman sarpanch Kokilaben and her family.
After receiving no response to his complaints, he approached the media, an act that reportedly triggered the attack on him.
“After I spoke out, the threats began,” Bharatbhai told reporters from his hospital bed.
“The sarpanch’s husband warned me first. Then messages came saying, ‘We will not leave you alive'," Bharatbhai recollected.
On the day of the incident, Bharatbhai had a bhajan programme scheduled at his home.
According to Bharatbhai’s statement, he stepped out to grind millet when a car stopped near him. He claimed that Kokilaben, her husband Dineshbhai, their son Nileshbhai, Rajeshbhai, and her nephew were inside the vehicle.
“They attacked me with a sledgehammer,” he said.
“They beat me and dragged me into the middle of the village.”
Recollecting the incident, Bharabhai alleged that Kokilaben held on to him tightly when one of her sons Nileshbhai poured petrol on him.
“Rajeshbhai struck the match, Dineshbhai kicked me, set me on fire, and they all fled,” he alleged.
Villagers rushed him to the Ankalav government hospital, from where he was immediately referred to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. Doctors say he has suffered 22 to 25 per cent burns.
Anand District Development Officer Devahuti confirmed receiving a written complaint earlier.
“An application was submitted in October. We are verifying signatures and facts,” she said.
“The TDO will submit a preliminary report by this evening. Further action will follow,” she added.
Police, meanwhile, have registered a case under sections of assault and attempt to murder against five accuse. Investigators say statements are being recorded and evidence is being collected.
Speaking to reporters, he said, “I only asked for justice. Instead, they tried to burn me alive.”