Forest tracker killed in Gujarat after tranquilliser gun misfires in attempt to capture man-eating lioness

AHMEDABAD: What began as a desperate hunt for a man-eating lioness in Gujarat’s Junagadh district spiralled into a double tragedy, with one life claimed by the wild and the other life claimed by a twist of fate.

On Sunday morning, terror struck Nani Monpari village in Visavadar taluka when a four-year-old boy, the son of migrant labourers, was mauled to death by a lioness on the village outskirts.

Panic spread, and by afternoon, the forest department had swung into action. A special rescue team from Sasan Gir was rushed in, armed with cages and tranquilliser guns, under pressure to neutralise the threat before dusk.

“The lioness had turned aggressive and was hiding in agricultural fields. Capturing her quickly was critical,” a senior forest official said.

By around 4 pm, inputs confirmed the lioness was lurking in a tur (pigeon pea) field near the village.

Over 30 forest officials and staff converged on the spot. The plan was clear: set up a cage, tranquillise the animal, and avert further loss of life.

As the cage was being positioned, the lioness suddenly climbed in, triggering chaos and urgency.

In the tense moment, a tranquilliser gun was fired. Instead of striking the lioness, the dart pierced the left hand of tracker Ashraf Khan, who was standing nearby, eyes fixed on the animal.