India introduces new e-Business visa to facilitate easy travel for Chinese nationals

BEIJING: India has introduced an e-Production Investment Business Visa called e-B-4 Visa that Chinese businessmen can apply for to travel to India for specific business activities, including installation and commissioning of equipment.

A latest advisory on the Indian Embassy website here said the e-B-4 Visa, which was introduced on January 1, can be applied for online without visiting the embassy or agents.

The new visa is introduced in view of the growing demand for business visas to travel to India.

It will be issued in about 45 to 50 days, with permission to stay in India for up to six months.