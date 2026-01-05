Insider track | Uniform anti-terror policy in works

A quiet but significant push is underway on the internal security front. Acting on directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials in the home ministry, in consultation with the NIA, are working to frame a unified anti-terror policy. The aim is to bring clarity and uniformity on how terror-related cases are handled across the country. The message was conveyed during the recent DGP/IGP conference in Nava Raipur, attended by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, NSA Ajit Doval and police chiefs from all states and Union territories. The sense of urgency has grown after a recent terror incident in which well-educated people were allegedly involved—prompting a rethink on existing approaches and coordination.
No more delays on property papers
The government has gently, but firmly, told IAS officers that putting off the annual immovable property return (IPR) paperwork is no longer an option. A recent circular makes it clear that delays in submitting the IPR can now cost more than just a polite reminder. Promotions may be stalled, and disciplinary action is very much on the table. To be fair, the rule itself isn’t new. IAS officers have always been required to file details of their immovable property by January 31 every year. What has changed is the seriousness with which delays are now being viewed. The Department of Personnel and Training has spelt it out in plain terms—missing the deadline is considered a “good and sufficient reason” to initiate action. In practical terms, this means officers who procrastinate or simply forget could find their career progression temporarily frozen, regardless of seniority or performance. The message is clear enough for the babus. Transparency is not optional and this paperwork must be completed.
Vande Bharat keeps Bihar waiting
The first rake of India’s high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train has finally rolled out. But not quite where it was once expected. Instead of Bihar, the honour has gone to poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, a move many see as neatly timed with upcoming Assembly elections. The sudden change has left even BJP and NDA leaders in Bihar quietly scratching their heads. No one is complaining on record, of course. But in private, leaders admit the diversion has raised uncomfortable questions about earlier promises made to the state. There is a shared worry that if a second rake is not soon announced for the Patna–New Delhi route, the RJD will have a ready-made political issue on its hands. For now, NDA leaders are choosing caution over candour, careful not to sound critical of the Prime Minister’s decision to flag off the first service between Guwahati and Kolkata. Their dilemma is summed up in a line doing the rounds: no quarrel with Vande Bengal— but when will it be Vande Bihar?
Backroom lessons for BJP MPs’ aides
Even personal assistants of BJP MPs aren’t quite off the hook when it comes to a little schooling. Yes, next week, they are heading into a three-day training programme on discipline, work ethics, and behavioural orientation in a gentle nudge to keep “power syndrome” at bay. The sessions will also cover the bigger picture of Viksit Bharat, along with practical tips on communicating without drama, coordinating with stakeholders, and handling sensitive situations like pros. In short, it’s a reminder that even behind-the-scenes movers can’t just wing it. Humility, accountability, and basic professionalism are still very much on the syllabus. A little polish never hurts, even for a personal assistant for sure.