Insider track | Uniform anti-terror policy in works

A quiet but significant push is underway on the internal security front. Acting on directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials in the home ministry, in consultation with the NIA, are working to frame a unified anti-terror policy. The aim is to bring clarity and uniformity on how terror-related cases are handled across the country. The message was conveyed during the recent DGP/IGP conference in Nava Raipur, attended by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, NSA Ajit Doval and police chiefs from all states and Union territories. The sense of urgency has grown after a recent terror incident in which well-educated people were allegedly involved—prompting a rethink on existing approaches and coordination.

No more delays on property papers

The government has gently, but firmly, told IAS officers that putting off the annual immovable property return (IPR) paperwork is no longer an option. A recent circular makes it clear that delays in submitting the IPR can now cost more than just a polite reminder. Promotions may be stalled, and disciplinary action is very much on the table. To be fair, the rule itself isn’t new. IAS officers have always been required to file details of their immovable property by January 31 every year. What has changed is the seriousness with which delays are now being viewed. The Department of Personnel and Training has spelt it out in plain terms—missing the deadline is considered a “good and sufficient reason” to initiate action. In practical terms, this means officers who procrastinate or simply forget could find their career progression temporarily frozen, regardless of seniority or performance. The message is clear enough for the babus. Transparency is not optional and this paperwork must be completed.