IRCTC 'scam' case: Delhi HC asks CBI to reply to Lalu's plea against charge framing order

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the CBI on a plea by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging an order framing charges against him in the alleged IRCTC scam case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, refused to stay the trial, at this stage, in the case, and said it cannot do so without going through the probe agency's reply.

The court issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Yadav's petition and stay application, and listed the matter for further hearing on January 14.

On October 13, 2025, the trial court had framed charges against the accused persons -- Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and 11 others -- in the case for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The former union railway minister approached the high court assailing the trial court's order.