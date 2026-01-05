Jharkhand schools to remain closed till Jan 8 in view of severe cold wave conditions

RANCHI: In view of the intensifying cold wave and dense fog conditions, the Jharkhand government has ordered the closure of all schools from January 6 to January 8.

The directive applies to all government, government-aided, unaided (including minority), and private schools across the state, covering students from pre-nursery to Class 12. No regular academic activities will be conducted during this period.

Teachers and non-teaching staff of government schools are required to report to their institutions and carry out non-academic duties during the closure.

For schools with pre-board examinations scheduled during this period, the competent authority may decide on their conduct based on prevailing weather conditions.

The decision follows the latest forecast by the Meteorological Centre in Ranchi, which warned of cold wave and ‘cold day’ conditions in several parts of the state over the next two days.

The administration has urged parents not to send children out unnecessarily and to take all necessary precautions amid the intense cold.