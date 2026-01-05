Leh and Kargil citizen groups upset about delays on Sixth Schedule talks

SRINAGAR: Discontent is brewing in Ladakh Union territory, as the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), an amalgam of political, social, trade and religious groups, have accused the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of deliberately delaying dialogue despite submission of a joint report on their demands, including grant of 6th schedule status and statehood.

Addressing a public gathering in Kargil on Sunday, KDA chairman Asgar Karbalai expressed frustration over the Centre’s attitude towards Ladakh. “After the first round of talks with MHA following September 24 violence in Leh, MHA had assured us that a meeting would be convened within three days of submitting a written draft on demands. We submitted the joint etailed report in November but since MHA is sitting over it,” he said.

Accusing the Centre of testing the patience of Ladakhis, Karbalai alleged that every tactic was being used to weaken the unity of Kargil and Leh. “They want to create a divide between Buddhists and Muslims, between Leh and Kargil. They want us to fight among ourselves so that our genuine and constitutional demands are diluted.”