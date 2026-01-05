Minister Jitendra Singh launches cutting-edge solar cell calibration facility in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: India’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has proudly unveiled a groundbreaking Solar Cell Calibration facility, designed to ensure exceptional precision in the evaluation of photovoltaic (PV) cells to reduce India’s reliance on overseas four premier institutions.

The facility has brought India’s scientific and technological prowess to the fore.

National Primary Standard for Solar Cell Calibration is a state-of-the-art facility that aims to empower investors with accurate information, fostering well-informed decisions within the burgeoning solar PV sector.

Remarkably, India joins the ranks of an elite group of nations—only the fifth in the world—after the USA, Germany, Japan, and China—to create such a specialised institution.

By establishing the facility, India not only enhances its technological capabilities but also significantly reduces its dependence on foreign institutions, paving the way for a more self-reliant and sustainable future in renewable energy.

The facility, which is a Laser-based Differential Spectral Responsivity Measurement System, has been established by CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL), launched by Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Singh welcomed the PV stakeholders to avail the services and contribute to strengthening of PV-Quality Infrastructure.