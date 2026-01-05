MoRTH asks 10 states to take over vehicle inspection centres after commissioning

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has written to 10 states, directing them to immediately take over the operation and maintenance of their respective Inspection and Certification (I&C) Centres once the installation and commissioning of equipment are completed.

The I&C Centres are automated facilities mandated for vehicle fitness and emission testing.

In a letter sent to state secretaries, principal secretaries, and transport commissioners, the Ministry has also asked states to initiate the process of engaging operators for the centres and to extend all necessary support to ensure a smooth handover and commencement of operations.

Officials said the Ministry is likely to convene a review meeting with the concerned state governments to assess readiness and timelines for operationalisation.

The communication has been sent to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Sikkim, Punjab, Telangana, and West Bengal.

MoRTH is administering the scheme for setting up I&C Centres across states and Union Territories as part of a broader push to strengthen India’s vehicle fitness testing infrastructure. However, several states and UTs faced difficulties in identifying suppliers for specialised inspection equipment.

To address this bottleneck, the Ministry awarded a centralised contract to an agency for the supply, installation, and commissioning of inspection equipment at multiple locations.

These locations include Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Samba (Jammu and Kashmir), Dimapur (Nagaland), Ranipool (Sikkim), Kapurthala (Punjab), Hyderabad (Telangana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).