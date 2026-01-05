New township 'Him-Chandigarh' to be built at Shitalpur in Himachal: CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the proposed world-class township to be built at Shitalpur in the Baddi area of Solan district on the border of Chandigarh and the state would be named Him-Chandigarh.
"A cabinet sub-committee was set up for exploring the possibilities of developing a township and its report was accepted by the cabinet," Sukhu said.
He added, "Three panchayats are willing to give land for the township through land pooling and the cabinet had already approved the transfer of 3,400 bigha land to the housing department. More land would be acquired in the next six months and consultants would be appointed soon to ensure world-class amenities in the town."
On December 30, talking to the media after a cabinet meeting, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan had said that more private or forest land would be acquired for the township project near Chandigarh which would have world-class amenities.
Speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of the "Citizen Connect Programme" in Peterhoff, Shimla, under the state's flagship initiative "Clean City, Prosperous City", Sukhu highlighted the state's journey towards self-reliance.
He said the state is witnessing continuous positive transformation, with the government focusing on inclusive and sustainable urban development to meet the challenges of growing population and urbanization.
The chief minister also emphasised on government initiatives to strengthen governance, increase citizen participation and ensure transparency in urban local bodies. He noted that 75 strengthened urban local bodies now operate across the state, up from 60 in November 2024.
During the event, Sukhu launched the 'Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukaandaar Sukh Kalyan Yojna', 15 Municipal Shared Services Centres, and nine Online Citizen Services.
He also launched the 'Chief Minister Urban Digital Identity Scheme', an awards scheme under the "Swachhata Survey", Central Business Districts in Hamirpur and Shimla and Hydraulic Parking Facilities of Urban Development department. He gave settlement letters to small traders and award letter to Self-Help Groups under the 'Amrit Mitra Scheme'.
Urban Local Bodies were also awarded for their exemplary work. The Urban Development department also signed four MoUs in the presence of the Chief Minister with industrial houses.
He praised the 'Him Seva Facility Portal', noting that it provides all citizen services through a single platform, calling it a unique initiative nationwide. He highlighted major urban development projects including a Rs 400 crore shopping complex at Mandi, Rs 150 crore city beautification in Hamirpur and a shopping complex in place of old bus stand in Hamirpur.
Urban development projects worth Rs 707 crore will be implemented soon, along with additional facilities worth Rs 500 crore in Shimla. Utility ducts will be established across municipal corporations following Shimla’s model.
Sukhu mentioned the 'Chief Minister Urban Livelihood Guarantee Scheme', providing 120 days of assured employment to urban poor. GIS technology is being used for urban planning, revenue growth, tax transparency and property verification with mapping underway in 36 urban local bodies.
Financial relief measures for Laghu Dukaandaar (small traders) were also announced, including one-time settlement options for outstanding loans of up to Rs 2 lakh.
He also said the state government has taken an important decision in the interest of small shopkeepers, under which shopkeepers who have outstanding bank loans of up to Rs 1 lakh and whose accounts have been declared Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) will be given a one-time settlement facility of up to Rs.1 lakh. Similarly, shopkeepers who have outstanding loans between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh will also be provided a one-time assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh.
Digital services were further expanded with nine new online services, over 2.5 lakh citizens registered in the first phase and 15 integrated cluster-based citizen service centres were being established at a cost of Rs. 47.37 crore.
Every urban household will receive a unique digital identity through digital door plates in urban houses. He said that a biogas plants (5-20 TPD) will be set up to promote energy, organic fertilizer, and circular economy practices.
Urban local bodies ranking in the top 100 of National Cleanliness Rankings will be rewarded to encourage healthy competition.