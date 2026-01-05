New township 'Him-Chandigarh' to be built at Shitalpur in Himachal: CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the proposed world-class township to be built at Shitalpur in the Baddi area of Solan district on the border of Chandigarh and the state would be named Him-Chandigarh.

"A cabinet sub-committee was set up for exploring the possibilities of developing a township and its report was accepted by the cabinet," Sukhu said.

He added, "Three panchayats are willing to give land for the township through land pooling and the cabinet had already approved the transfer of 3,400 bigha land to the housing department. More land would be acquired in the next six months and consultants would be appointed soon to ensure world-class amenities in the town."

On December 30, talking to the media after a cabinet meeting, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan had said that more private or forest land would be acquired for the township project near Chandigarh which would have world-class amenities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of the "Citizen Connect Programme" in Peterhoff, Shimla, under the state's flagship initiative "Clean City, Prosperous City", Sukhu highlighted the state's journey towards self-reliance.